8 months ago
Putin says ready to visit U.S. if Trump invites him: RIA
December 23, 2016 / 1:24 PM / 8 months ago

Putin says ready to visit U.S. if Trump invites him: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he expected U.S. -Russia relations to return to normal and was ready to visit the United States if President-elect Donald Trump invited him.

"If Trump invites me to travel to the United States, I will of course go," Putin was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying.

"(I expect) a change in our relations and a return to normal inter-governmental interaction in order to resolve the problems that face our country and the world, in the first instance in the areas of security and economic development," Putin said, according to RIA.

Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Andrew Osborn

