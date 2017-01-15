FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
January 15, 2017 / 2:04 PM / 7 months ago

Kremlin says no talks about Putin-Trump meeting yet: RIA

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaks during the annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, December 23, 2016.Sergei Karpukhin - RTX2W9AN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - There have been no talks yet about a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Russia's RIA news agency quoted the Kremlin as saying on Sunday.

"There have not been talks about a meeting yet," the Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RIA.

He was asked for comments after Britain's Sunday Times reported that Trump had told British officials that such a summit was being planned, possibly to be staged in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin

