Russia's Putin says 'sees no prospect' of improving ties with Turkey
#World News
December 17, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Putin says 'sees no prospect' of improving ties with Turkey

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he “sees no prospect” of improving relations with the current leadership of Turkey after it downed a Russian jet bomber last month.

“It is hard for us to reach agreement with the current Turkish leadership, if at all possible,” Putin said during his annual news conference. Putin said the downing of the Russian warplane was “an act of enmity” and he did not understand why Turkey did it.

“What have they achieved? Maybe, they thought that we would run away from there (Syria)? But Russia is not such a country.”

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Christian Lowe; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
