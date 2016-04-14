FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says Turkey is unsafe for Russian holiday-makers
#World News
April 14, 2016 / 10:07 AM / a year ago

Putin says Turkey is unsafe for Russian holiday-makers

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to journalists as he arrives for a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow, Russia, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - There is effectively a civil war in the south of Turkey whose leadership is cooperating with radical groups instead of fighting them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, sending a warning to Russian holiday-makers.

Putin, in his annual televised phone-in, said there were no guarantees of safety for Russian visitors and that it was too early to talk about restarting flights to that country and Egypt.

Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrew Osborn; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov

