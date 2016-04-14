Putin says Turkey is unsafe for Russian holiday-makers

MOSCOW (Reuters) - There is effectively a civil war in the south of Turkey whose leadership is cooperating with radical groups instead of fighting them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, sending a warning to Russian holiday-makers.
Putin, in his annual televised phone-in, said there were no guarantees of safety for Russian visitors and that it was too early to talk about restarting flights to that country and Egypt.
