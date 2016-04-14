FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin says Turkey is unsafe for Russian holiday-makers
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 14, 2016 / 10:07 AM / a year ago

Putin says Turkey is unsafe for Russian holiday-makers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to journalists as he arrives for a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow, Russia, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - There is effectively a civil war in the south of Turkey whose leadership is cooperating with radical groups instead of fighting them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, sending a warning to Russian holiday-makers.

Putin, in his annual televised phone-in, said there were no guarantees of safety for Russian visitors and that it was too early to talk about restarting flights to that country and Egypt.

Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrew Osborn; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.