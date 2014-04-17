FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says Kiev must seek compromise with separatists
April 17, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

Putin says Kiev must seek compromise with separatists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Ukraine’s government needs to provide guarantees to its Russian-speaking population in the east of the country to resolve the crisis.

“The compromise must be found not between third party players but between the different political forces within Ukraine itself,” Putin said in a televised call-in with the nation. “This is extremely important, it is the key issue.”

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Additional reporting by Polina Devitt, Andrey Kuzmin, Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alessandra Prentice

