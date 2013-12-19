Putin says Russia had to help 'brotherly' Ukraine

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) and his Ukrainian counterpart Viktor Yanukovich button their jackets during a signing ceremony after a meeting of the Russian-Ukrainian Interstate Commission at the Kremlin in Moscow, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia had to act to help its “brotherly” neighbor Ukraine out of economic crisis and that Moscow did not oppose Kiev signing a trade pact with Europe as long as it did not harm Russia’s economy.

“Now we see that Ukraine is in difficult straits ... if we really say that they are a brotherly nation and people then we must act like close relatives and help this nation,” Putin said in an annual news conference.

