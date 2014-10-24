FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin blames West for Ukraine crisis, denies attempts at empire building
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 24, 2014 / 1:03 PM / 3 years ago

Putin blames West for Ukraine crisis, denies attempts at empire building

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAURA Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the West on Friday for the conflict in Ukraine and denied accusations of empire building or trying to undermine the sovereignty of neighboring countries.

In a speech to a group of political scholars called the Valdai Club in which he was fiercely critical of the United States, Putin said the risk of conflicts involving big powers had risen along with the threat of arms control treaties being violated.

The president also called for talks on internationally acceptable conditions for the use of force, criticizing what he portrayed as arbitrary foreign interference in internal affairs of other countries.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Jason Bush, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.