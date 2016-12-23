FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Putin says evidence against ex-economy minister justified his sacking
December 23, 2016 / 10:09 AM / 8 months ago

Putin says evidence against ex-economy minister justified his sacking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Then Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev speaks during an interview with Reuters in Moscow, Russia, November 1, 2016.Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that evidence against former economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev, who was accused of attempting to extort a bribe from a major oil firm, justified his dismissal in November.

Ulyukayev was sacked and put under house arrest over allegations he extorted a $2 million bribe from Russian oil producer Rosneft ROSN.MM.

Ulyukayev denies the charges against him.

Putin said he had not spoken to Ulyukayev since his detention.

"Materials presented by police investigators were enough to remove him from his post on the grounds that he had lost our trust," Putin said.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Peter Hobson

