Putin says U.S. looking to stir trouble at upcoming Russian presidential vote: RIA
November 9, 2017 / 1:38 PM / in 21 minutes

Putin says U.S. looking to stir trouble at upcoming Russian presidential vote: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States of wanting to stir trouble at Russia’s presidential elections in retaliation for alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential vote, RIA Novosti news agency reported on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a reception on the National Unity Day at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia November 4, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Nemenov/Pool

Putin also said that allegations of state-sponsored doping in Russia, which have seen several Russian athletes banned ahead of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, seemed to be aimed at disrupting Russia’s presidential vote in March.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

