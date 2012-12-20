Putin says U.S. human rights law poisons Russia-U.S. ties

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday a U.S. law punishing Russians accused of human rights violations was poisoning ties between Moscow and Washington.

“This is very bad. This, of course, poisons our relationship,” Putin told his annual news conference.

He said a law that has won initial approval from Russian parliament in retaliation for the so-called Magnitsky Act was “appropriate”. The draft, which would prevent Americans adopting Russian children, has angered liberals in Russia and requires Putin’s signature to go into force.