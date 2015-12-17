Putin says Russia wants to develop ties with U.S. whoever wins election

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia wanted to develop relations with the United States, irrespective of who will become the next American president.
“We are ready to work with any president, for whom the American people will vote,” Putin told his annual news conference.
“It’s them (the Americans) who try all the time to prompt us who to vote for,” Putin said.
