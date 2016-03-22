Russia's Putin, Qatar's emir discuss upcoming oil meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin via a video link addresses people marking the second anniversary of Russia's annexation of the Crimea region in Moscow's Red Square, as he visits the construction site of the transport passage across the Kerch Strait on Tuzla island near the Black Sea port of Kerch, Crimea, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Qatar’s emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani discussed forthcoming meeting between OPEC and other oil producers due to be held in Doha in mid-April, Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

OPEC and non-OPEC producers will meet in the Qatari capital Doha next month, following an initial deal in February between Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Venezuela and non-OPEC member Russia to freeze oil output in order to support weak prices.