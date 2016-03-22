Russia's Putin, Qatar's emir discuss upcoming oil meeting

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Qatar’s emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani discussed forthcoming meeting between OPEC and other oil producers due to be held in Doha in mid-April, Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
OPEC and non-OPEC producers will meet in the Qatari capital Doha next month, following an initial deal in February between Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Venezuela and non-OPEC member Russia to freeze oil output in order to support weak prices.
Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin