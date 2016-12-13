Russia's Putin, Qatari Emir discuss Rosneft deal: Kremlin

The logo of Russia's Rosneft oil company is pictured at the central processing facility of the Rosneft-owned Priobskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani noted the importance of the deal in which Qatar and Glencore (GLEN.L) bought a 19.5 percent stake in Russian oil firm Rosneft (ROSN.MM), the Kremlin said.

Russia and Qatar also agreed to further bilateral cooperation, the Kremlin said.

On Saturday, Russia signed a deal with the Qatar Investment Authority and commodities trader Glencore for a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft as part of a privatization program.

The Russian budget is set to receive around 710 billion rubles ($11.66 billion), from the deal.