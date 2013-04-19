Nasdaq IPO to value Russia's QIWI at up to $936 million

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian payment transfer company QIWI said on Friday its shareholders would raise as much as $216 million from a Nasdaq flotation that will value the company at up to $936 million.

It will be the second initial public offering of a Russian company so far this year. Russian bourse the Moscow Exchange raised $500 million in February listing on its own platform.

QIWI, which operates in 22 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas, expects the sale to be priced at between $16 and $18 per share, valuing it at between $832 million and $936 million.

Selling shareholders include chairman Andrey Romanenko, described in the prospectus as a 33-year-old entrepreneur.

Russian Internet group Mail.RU (MAILRq.L), which co-founded QIWI in 2007, will also reduce its stake, from 21.4 percent to 15.6 percent, assuming an over-allotment option is exercised.

The company is not selling any shares in the offering of 12 million American Depository Shares.

The company, which plans to apply to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol “QIWI”, named J.P. Morgan Securities and Credit Suisse as lead underwriters to the offering, in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.