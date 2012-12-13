FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's QIWI picks banks for New York IPO: sources
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 13, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

Russia's QIWI picks banks for New York IPO: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian payment transfer company QIWI has picked Credit Suisse CSGN.VX and JPMorgan (JPM.N) for a New York initial public share offering which it plans for the middle of next year, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The company, which operates in 22 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas, plans to sell between 25 and 30 percent of its shares in a deal that would value it at $1 billion, the sources said.

QIWI Chairman Andrei Romanenko declined to comment. A company spokeswoman said the company could become public in the long term but denied there were immediate plans for an IPO.

Russian companies often prefer London over New York as the venue for their overseas listings, with the $1.4 billion float last year by the country’s most popular search engine Yandex (YNDX.O) being the most notable recent exception.

NYSE Euronext NYX.N is aiming to attract several Russian companies to raise money on its markets in 2013.

Russian internet group Mail.RU (MAILRq.L), which co-founded QIWI in 2007 and owns 21.35 percent of its shares, declined to comment.

Japan’s Mitsui & Co (8031.T) has also been a QIWI shareholder since December 2010.

Reporting by Olga Popova, Olga Sichkar and Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.