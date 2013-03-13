FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No casualties in magnitude 5.6 quake in Russia's Kamchatka
March 13, 2013 / 4:46 AM / in 5 years

No casualties in magnitude 5.6 quake in Russia's Kamchatka

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit Russia’s northern Kamchatka peninsula and weaker shocks could be felt in five inhabited areas, the federal Emergencies Ministry said on Wednesday, adding there were no casualties or damage.

The ministry put the quake’s epicenter at a depth of 14 km (nine miles) and some 840 km (522 miles) north of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the provincial capital of the region, which is one of the most seismically active areas in the world.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Eric Beech

