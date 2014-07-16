Russia ups crude refining with little regard for safety

A general view shows the Rosneft Achinsk oil refinery plant during snowfall outside the town of Achinsk, some 188 km (117 miles) west of Krasnoyarsk, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A string of accidents in Russia’s oil industry this year is due to industry consolidation, cost cuts and negligence, analysts and industry experts say, warning that any tightening of safety measures without improved staff training will bring little more than temporary relief.

Russia’s oil sector saw 10 major accidents in the first half of 2014, including seven refinery accidents that killed nine. Analysts blame the disasters on long-lasting problems in the refinery industry, stressing the need for significant spending and better-qualified staff as a recipe against frequent fires.

“I see three main reasons - less technical-savvy management, staff and incompetent contractors,” said Andrei Kostin, head of the research company Rupec, who says personnel were responsible for 90 percent of the accidents.

Russia has said it will spend $55 billion on refinery upgrades by 2020, aiming to boost the quality of refined products and increase refinery yield — to 90 percent from the current 71 percent. That will result in lower output of fuel oil, whose share of oil product exports currently exceeds 25 percent. The refineries are expected to install close to 120 technological units, which will allow them to bring secondary refining capacity in line with primary refining, analysts say.

Russia’s primary refining capacity totals about 300 million tons a year, while secondary refining capacity, indispensable for making high-quality gasoline, is about 200 million tons but could rise to 285 million by 2020.

Russian refineries increased refining by 7.4 percent to 117.4 million tons in the first five months of 2014, according to official data. The increase was due to primary refining, and the pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) expects crude oil producers to cut exports by further 10 million tonnes this year to free up the extra refining feedstock.

Whilst running refineries at full capacity, oil companies tend to underinvest in maintenance, sources say, partly due to ruble depreciation, which makes foreign equipment more expensive.

“In a situation like this, you shouldn’t fix the old equipment, you need to replace it with new, competitive ones and thus lower the accident rate,” Viktor Ryabov, who heads the Refining and Petrochemical Association, told Reuters.

A technologist at a major Russian refinery confirmed that companies have been underinvesting. Another reason for accidents is that requirements for staff expertise remain consistently low at all levels of the refining industry.

“The staff often don’t know the units’ detailed specifications and how technological processes work in emergency modes,” the technologist who asked not to be named told Reuters. “And on top of that they ignore instructions and regulations. For example, they don’t care if only 10 of 30 gauges are in order as long as the unit works.”

“They are doing the bare minimum... It’s a free market, of course, but they are getting too stingy and too rushed.”

CONSOLIDATION

After acquiring Russia’s third largest oil producer, TNK-BP, in March 2012, Rosneft accounts for half of Russia’s crude output and a third of its refining. Five of the seven refinery accidents in the first half of 2014 took place at Rosneft facilities.

“What is happening is the result of industry consolidation because that involves the cutting of maintenance costs,” said United Traders analyst Mikhail Krylov, “That means lower maintenance spending per refinery.”

After this year’s biggest accident at the Achinsky refinery, which killed eight in June, Rosneft changed management at the refinery, but kept its two vice presidents responsible for that area. Rosneft’s head Igor Sechin blamed the accident on contractors, adding that the company needed a vice president responsible for industrial safety.

“There will be more accidents as long as the company’s head is handling them. Russia needs its chief engineers back, the ones who would see the whole picture and assume complete responsibility for the refinery,” Alexander Gadetsky, Chief Engineer at the RAFO refinery in Romania, told Reuters.

Analysts believe stricter safety measures will probably help stop accidents at Russian refineries in the coming three months, but more trouble is on the way once control slackens.

“The situation is going to worsen because the management underestimates the staffing problem and the amount of money they need to spend on fixed assets,” Kostin said.