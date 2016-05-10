One worker killed in accident at Rosneft's Komsomolsk refinery in Far East

MOSCOW (Reuters) - One worker was killed in an accident at oil company Rosneft’s Komsomolsk refinery located in Russia’s Far East, the refinery’s press-service said in emailed statement on Tuesday.

The worker was from a contractor firm working on the site, it added. The refinery added in a detailed statement later on Tuesday that the accident had occurred during tests at a pipeline which was undergoing maintenance works.

Production at the site was unaffected, it said.