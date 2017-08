FILE PHOTO: The shadow of a worker is seen next to a logo of Russia's Rosneft oil company at the central processing facility of the Rosneft-owned Priobskoye oil field outside Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft said on Friday it had signed an agreement with oil major BP on cooperation in gas, which may see Rosneft supplying Russian gas to Europe starting from 2019.

Currently, Kremlin-controlled Gazprom has monopoly rights for Russian pipeline gas exports.