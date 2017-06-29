FILE PHOTO: A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft said on Thursday it had completed a deal to sell 20 percent of its subsidiary Verkhnechyonskneftegaz (VChNG) to Beijing Gas for $1.1 billion.

Kremlin-controlled Rosneft said the deal could allow it to access China's domestic gas market and end-users via swap deals.

The deal is part of a Russian drive to forge closer economic and political ties with China amid a standoff with the West.

VChNG, located in east Siberia, produces around 165,000 barrels per day of oil, delivered via the East Siberia-Pacific Ocean pipeline. As of Dec. 31, 2012, its proved natural gas reserves stood at 9.8 billion cubic meters.

Rosneft's chief executive, Igor Sechin, has said the company plans to become the world's third-largest producer of gas early next decade.

Rosneft has also lobbied for access to a gas pipeline to China, which is being built by gas giant Gazprom, currently the monopolist of Russian pipeline gas exports.

Rosneft added on Thursday that it and Beijing Gas were looking at cooperating in Russia's far east and east Siberia in exploration, production of hydrocarbons and gas marketing.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning and Dale Hudson)