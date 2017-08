The logo of Russia's Rosneft oil company is pictured at the central processing facility of the Rosneft-owned Priobskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016. Picture taken August 4, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian energy firm Rosneft said on Tuesday it could supply about 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas to China per year.

Rosneft added in a report on its website that it saw opportunities for gas supplies to China following the sale of a stake in its subsidiary Verkhnechonskneftegaz to Chinese firm Beijing Gas.