The logo of Russia's Rosneft oil company is pictured at the central processing facility of the Rosneft-owned Priobskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's oil giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM) said on Monday it had agreed to sell a 20 percent stake in its subsidiary Verkhnechonskneftegaz to Beijing Gas for around $1.1 billion.

The deal needs to get a green light from regulators, Rosneft added.