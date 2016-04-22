Russia's Rosneft recommends 2015 dividend of 11.75 rubles per share

The logo of Russia's top crude producer Rosneft is seen on the top of a building in Stavropol, southern Russia, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Rosneft, Russia’s biggest oil producer, said on Friday its board had recommended paying a dividend of 11.75 rubles per share on its profits last year, up from the 8.21 rubles paid for 2014.

The dividend payout will total 124.5 billion rubles ($1.87 billion), or 35 percent of Rosneft’s net profit under the international financial reporting standard (IFRS), the company said in a statement.

The payout is less than the dividend rate of 50 percent of net profits that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has ordered state-owned companies to pay in an attempt to replenish state coffers hit by the collapse in oil prices.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said last week the 50 percent payout rate should be mandatory for all state companies.

Rosneft is 69.5 percent owned by state-controlled company Rosneftegaz, while BP owns 19.75 percent.

The company’s relatively low rate level of payout could prove a blow to Medvedev’s plans to raise an additional 100 billion roubles ($1.5 billion) for the federal budget.

Chief Executive Igor Sechin, a long-standing ally of President Vladimir Putin, has previously squared off against Medvedev, who is seen as a dove in Russia’s political circles.

(Company corrects dividend figure as 11.75 rubles a share, not 11.73 rubles, and total payout as 124.5 billion rubles, not 124.3 billion)