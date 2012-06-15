FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosneft, Exxon sign unconventional oil deal
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 15, 2012 / 11:45 AM / in 5 years

Rosneft, Exxon sign unconventional oil deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUAPSE, Russia (Reuters) - Rosneft (ROSN.MM) and ExxonMobil (XOM.N) signed a deal on Friday on joint development of Western Siberia’s substantial tight oil resources, a Reuters correspondent reported from the ceremony.

Tight and shale oil development in both Russia and North America are covered in a partnership agreement signed in April by the Russian state owned company and the American major as part of an exploration partnership centered on the Russian Arctic.

ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson was with Rosneft head Igor Sechin on Friday in the Black Sea refinery town of Tuapse, where Rosneft was presenting its strategy to President Vladimir Putin.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.