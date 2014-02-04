Rosneft to expand Russian gas business: CFO

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Rosneft (ROSN.MM), the world’s largest listed oil company by output, will focus on its gas program this year after it trebled gas output to 42 billion cubic meters in 2013, Vice-President Svyatoslav Slavinskiy told Reuters.

Headed by Igor Sechin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, Rosneft boosted its share of Russian oil output to more than 40 percent last year through its $55 billion acquisition of

TNK-BP.

Along with Novatek (NVTK.MM), Russia’s No.2 gas producer, Rosneft successfully lobbied for amendments that would allow it to sell liquefied natural gas abroad, breaking the export monopoly of state-controlled Gazprom (GAZP.MM).

“Our gas production grew to 42 billion cubic meters (bcm) over the year which makes us number three in terms of Russian gas production, so quite an important aspect of that and we maintain focus on our gas program throughout the year,” Slavinskiy told Reuters TV.