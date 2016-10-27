FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Russia's Rosneftegaz may deposit up to 1.8 trillion roubles at Gazprombank: sources
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
October 27, 2016 / 1:21 PM / 10 months ago

Russia's Rosneftegaz may deposit up to 1.8 trillion roubles at Gazprombank: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's state energy holding Rosneftegaz could deposit up to 1.8 trillion roubles ($28.61 billion) at Gazprombank, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The sources asked not to be named due to sensitivity of the matter. The economy ministry and Gazprombank declined to comment on the issue.

One of the sources said the funds may be deposited at Gazprombank for a period from one day to three years.

Russia's government wants to sell a 19.5 percent stake in oil giant Rosneft by the end of the year to plug holes in the budget. Rosneft is controlled by the state via Rosneftegaz.

First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said earlier on Thursday that the government wants to sell a state stake in Rosneft to "real investors" but may ask the company to buy its own shares to prop up the country's budget.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.