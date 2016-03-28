FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Rosneft to invest around 1 trillion rubles annually, aims to maintain mature fields output
March 28, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

Russia's Rosneft to invest around 1 trillion rubles annually, aims to maintain mature fields output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Russia's top crude producer Rosneft is seen on a gasoline station near a church in Stavropol, southern Russia, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosneft, the world’s top listed oil company by output, plans to spend around 1 trillion rubles ($15 billion) annually on its investment program in 2016-2018, using a significant part on maintaining output at its mature fields.

Igor Sechin, Rosneft chief executive, also told President Vladimir Putin on Monday that implementation of the investment program will allow the company to honor its obligations under long-term oil supply deals, Rosneft said in a statement.

Sechin added that Rosneft operating costs were at 156-166 per barrel of oil equivalent last year, or $2.5-$3.0 per barrel.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

