MOSCOW A senior security official at Russian oil major Rosneft who was involved in building a criminal case against Russia's ex-economy minister has left the company, Rosneft head Igor Sechin said on Friday.

According to a law enforcement source and a government source, investigators collaborated with ex-intelligence officer Oleg Feoktistov to build a case against ex-economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev, who was last year arrested and accused of trying to extort a bribe from the oil major.

Speaking in Moscow, Sechin confirmed to reporters that Feoktistov had left Rosneft and returned to the military.

Ulyukayev has denied the charges against him.

