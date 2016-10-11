Russia's Rosneft says oil output control meaningless without OPEC agreement: agencies

The shadow of a worker is seen next to a logo of Russia's Rosneft oil company at the central processing facility of the Rosneft-owned Priobskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Control over oil production is useful, however it would be meaningless without an agreement within the OPEC group, news agencies quoted a spokesman for Russian oil producer Rosneft as saying on Tuesday.

He also said that Rosneft will "abide" by a deal about oil production freeze if OPEC countries make such a decision and Russia decides to join it.

The spokesman was not immediately available.

Igor Sechin, Russia's most influential oil executive and the head of Rosneft, said on Monday that his company will not cap oil production as part of a possible agreement with OPEC.