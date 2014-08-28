Preparations for Rosneft's privatization under way: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Economy Minister said on Tuesday that preparations to sell a part of the state’s stake in Rosneft, the world’s top oil producer by output, are under way and it could be sold in two tranches, RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The Russian government has said it plans to sell 19.5 percent of Rosneft.

Russia set out privatization plans covering a number of companies in 2010, aiming to boost state coffers and improve corporate governance, but the initiative has been dogged by delays.