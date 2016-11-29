FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
November 29, 2016 / 8:40 AM / 9 months ago

Rosneft should submit privatization proposals by Dec. 1: Kremlin aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Rosneft should submit proposals to the government by Dec. 1 about how it thinks its privatization should be conducted, Kremlin economic aide Andrey Belousov told reporters on Tuesday.

According to an earlier government order, the sale of a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft by state energy company Rosneftegaz should be finished by Dec. 5, with payment made by Dec. 15 and the budget receiving funds by Dec. 31.

Belousov was quoted as saying earlier on Tuesday that the stake could be sold to an investor or to Rosneft itself.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark Potter

