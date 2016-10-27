FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Russia may force Rosneft to buy its own shares to support budget
October 27, 2016 / 12:41 PM / 10 months ago

Russia may force Rosneft to buy its own shares to support budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Russia's Rosneft oil company is pictured at the central processing facility of the Rosneft-owned Priobskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016.Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's government wants to sell a state stake in oil giant Rosneft to "real investors" but may force the company to buy its own shares to prop up the country's budget, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Thursday.

If Rosneft buys its own shares, it will be only a temporary measure to channel extra revenues to the budget by the end of the year, Shuvalov said. In such case Rosneft will later sell the stake to investors, he said.

The government seeks to carry out privatization for the benefit of the state budget, Shuvalov said.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Katya Golubkova

