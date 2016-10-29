FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Russia's Rosneft submits draft Bashneft buyout offer to regulator
October 28, 2016 / 10:00 AM / 10 months ago

Russia's Rosneft submits draft Bashneft buyout offer to regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee walks down stairs at Bashneft - Novoil refinery in the city of Ufa, Russia, April 11, 2013.Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Rosneft has sent a draft mandatory offer to the central bank to buy the shares it does not already own in oil firm Bashneft, the Russian energy company said in a regulatory statement released late on Friday.

State-controlled Rosneft is seeking government approval to buy up to 100 percent of Bashneft after acquiring a controlling stake this month for 330 billion rubles.

The company will spend no more than 206 billion rubles ($3.27 billion) on the buyout of 55.5 million ordinary shares in Bashneft, it said in a separate statement.

Reporting by Polina Devitt and Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Maria Kiselyova and Jason Neely

