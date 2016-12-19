FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intesa Sanpaolo not aware of any probe over Rosneft deal
#Deals
December 19, 2016 / 4:29 PM / 8 months ago

Intesa Sanpaolo not aware of any probe over Rosneft deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Intesa Sanpaolo logo is seen in Milan, Italy, January 18, 2016.Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo said on Monday it was not aware of any probe by Italian or European authorities over its potential role in helping funding the acquisition of a 19.5 percent stake in Russian energy giant Rosneft.

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund and Glencore have bought 19.5 percent of Rosneft from the Russian state.

On Friday the Financial Times said regulators in Rome were examining whether Intesa Sanpaolo's financing of the investment complied with sanctions involving Russia.

"To our knowledge this transaction is not currently subject to any investigation by the relevant Italian and European authorities," a spokesman for Intesa said.

Intesa, Italy's biggest retail bank, is advising Rosneft's parent company Rosneftgaz in the privatization of the Russian energy conglomerate.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
