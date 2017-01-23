FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rosneft CEO asks Putin to meet Glencore, Qatari fund and Intesa
January 23, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 7 months ago

Rosneft CEO asks Putin to meet Glencore, Qatari fund and Intesa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Russia's top crude producer Rosneft is seen at the company's headquarters, behind the Kremlin wall, in central Moscow, Russia, May 27, 2013.Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The chief executive of Russia's biggest oil firm Rosneft on Monday asked President Vladimir Putin to receive the company's partners Glencore, Intesa and the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the Kremlin said.

Trading house Glencore and the QIA recently became Rosneft shareholders in a multi-billion-dollar deal partly funded by Italian bank Intesa.

Rosneft boss Igor Sechin said at a meeting with Putin on Monday that Rosneft was planning new projects with the three partners and they wanted to tell Putin about the prospects for those projects, the Kremlin said in a statement on its website.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Alexander Winning

