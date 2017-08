The logo of Russia's Rosneft oil company is pictured at the central processing facility of the Rosneft-owned Priobskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil company Rosneft is considering buying its own shares from the Rosneftegaz state holding company, Interfax reported Rosneft's spokesman as saying on Thursday.

The Russian government plans to sell a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft this year using shares owned by Rosneftegaz.