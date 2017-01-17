FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Kremlin says VTB financing Rosneft deal not on its agenda
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 17, 2017 / 9:24 AM / 7 months ago

Kremlin says VTB financing Rosneft deal not on its agenda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state bank VTB (VTBR.MM) financing the privatization of Rosneft (ROSN.MM) last year is a commercial issue which is not on the Kremlin's agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

Peskov added that VTB financing the deal should not be viewed as participation in the Rosneft privatization.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last year publicly said that state banks should not help finance privatization deals.

Vedomosti newspaper reported late on Monday that VTB had helped launch the privatization of Rosneft by lending 692 billion roubles ($11.6 billion) on Dec. 15 to the joint venture between Glencore and Qatar that bought a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Katya Golubkova and Alexander Winning

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.