a year ago
Kremlin says no preferred options for Rosneft stake sale
June 20, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

Kremlin says no preferred options for Rosneft stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow October 18, 2012.Maxim Shemetov/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - There are no preferred options for the sale of a stake in state-run Rosneft (ROSN.MM), the world's top listed oil firm by output, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"There exist no preferred variants ... various options are now being discussed," Peskov said when asked if the state would prefer Indian or Chinese companies to buy into a 19.5 percent stake slated for a sell-off during the company's privatization.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
