a year ago
Rosneft's Sechin says sells Vankor stake to Indian consortium for more than $2 billion
June 21, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

Rosneft's Sechin says sells Vankor stake to Indian consortium for more than $2 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow, October 18, 2012.Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Igor Sechin, the head of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, said the company has sold a more than 20 percent stake in Vankorneft to an Indian consortium for more than $2 billion.

He was speaking to the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Tuesday.

In March, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petro Resources Ltd, the exploration arm of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and Oil India Ltd signed a an agreement to buy a 23.9 percent stake in Vankorneft, a Rosneft subsidiary which is developing the Vankor field in eastern Siberia.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Susan Fenton

