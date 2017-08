The shadow of a worker is seen next to the logo of Russia's Rosneft oil company at the central processing facility of the Rosneft-owned Priobskoye oil field outside the city of Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft has agreed to buy oil services firm Targin from Sistema conglomerate for up to 4.1 billion roubles ($67.4 million), Rosneft said on Monday, as it seeks to expand its own oil servicing business.

Rosneft said the number of drilling rigs will increase by 19 percent following the deal.