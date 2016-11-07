Online jeweler Blue Nile agrees to be taken private for $500 million
Online jeweler Blue Nile Inc said it agreed to be taken private by an investor group that includes Bain Capital Private Equity and Bow Street LLC for about $500 million in cash.
MOSCOW Russia will sell a state stake in oil giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM) using the firm's share price as of Oct. 11, when it stood at 748.3 billion rubles ($11.75 billion), Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Monday.
Ulyukayev also said that proceeds from the sale will reach the state budget via dividends from Rosneftegaz by Dec. 15.
($1 = 63.6895 rubles)
Windstream Holdings Inc said on Monday it would buy fellow U.S. telecommunications company EarthLink Holdings Corp in a deal valued at about $1.1 billion, including debt, in a bid to cut costs and better compete with rivals.
SAO PAULO Brazil's competition regulator Cade said on Monday that a deal between LATAM Airlines , British Airways and Iberia could have a negative impact on routes between Brazil and Europe.