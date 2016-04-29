Rosneftegaz speaks out against higher dividend payments

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Rosneftegaz, which owns 69.5 percent of Russia’ biggest oil producer Rosneft, said on Friday that it might not be able to fulfill a requirement to provide financial support to certain energy and power companies if it has to increase dividends.

Russia’s finance ministry, looking for ways to cover budget shortfalls, said earlier this month that dividends payouts of state-controlled companies should be kept at no less than half of their profits until 2019, without exceptions.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed an order last week for some of the country’s largest companies, including Rosneftegaz, to spend 50 percent of net profit on dividends this year, raising it from previous 25 percent.

But Rosneft, whose Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin is a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on April 22 that its board recommended dividends totaling 35 percent of net profit.

“The Finance Ministry’s desire to solve the problem of falling revenues through raising dividends is quite understandable,” Rosneftegaz said in a statement.

“However, an additional deduction from Rosneftegaz’s investment programs can result in a failure to fulfill the decree of the President of (the) Russian Federation.”

Under 2012 decrees issued by Putin, Rosneftegaz was able to use dividends to recapitalize state energy and power companies that were earmarked for privatization.

Sechin is also Rosneftegaz’s chairman. The company also owns a 10.97-percent stake in Gazprom.