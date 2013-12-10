FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rostelecom may sell up to $1.4 billion shares in 2014: paper
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 10, 2013 / 8:00 AM / 4 years ago

Rostelecom may sell up to $1.4 billion shares in 2014: paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom (RTKM.MM) may sell up to 46 billion roubles ($1.4 billion) of shares in a secondary public offering (SPO) of treasury stock to help it cut debt, business daily Kommersant reported on Tuesday.

The possible offering of a 15 percent stake is provisionally planned for the second half of 2014 and would see the company offer shares at no less than 120 roubles each, the newspaper wrote, citing a source close to the company. Rostelecom’s shares were up 0.2 percent at 106.43 roubles in early trading.

Rostelecom has repeatedly said it could sell shares, accumulated during several buybacks related to its reorganisation, to help reduce debt.

In October, it sold a 2.7 percent stake to Russia’s state-backed private equity investment fund and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) for $237 million.

“While greater liquidity would be positive, we think, the SPO price of 120 roubles is below the level of the recent buybacks (136 roubles and 124 roubles), suggesting certain value dilution for shareholders,” said analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

A spokeswoman for Rostelecom said there were no details of a possible share sale as it had yet to be discussed by the board. The company currently holds 16.6 percent of its own shares in treasury and quasi-treasury stock.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.