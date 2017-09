MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian rouble hit a new 2015 low against the dollar on Wednesday, falling to 73.20 roubles per dollar.

At 0823 GMT the rouble had recovered slightly to 73.07 per dollar, down 1.2 percent on the day.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

