4 months ago
Putin calls for more investment given rouble fluctuations
#Business News
April 17, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 4 months ago

Putin calls for more investment given rouble fluctuations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A vendor of cedar cones counts Russian rouble banknotes at a street market in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, October 17, 2016.Ilya Naymushin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia needs to implement measures aimed at boosting investment activity to build a modern and high-tech economy, given that the floating rouble affects the availability of buying technologies abroad, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

The stronger rouble currently creates favorable conditions for high-tech imports, Putin told Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, according to the Kremlin's website.

"This is a fundamental factor, it either improves due to the floating rouble, or becomes less attractive. In such conditions, is would be fair to think of extra measures to support investment in the Russian economy," he said.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jack Stubbs

