Kremlin says no comment on Russian central bank rate decision: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday it would not comment on the decision by the Russian central bank to sharply raise its key interest rate, saying the financial institution was independent, RIA news agency reported.

“On the interest rate, that’s more a question for the government. The Kremlin cannot comment on it. Our central bank is independent,” RIA quoted Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, as telling Kommersant FM radio station.