Russian central bank governor says ruble weakness due to external factors

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday the ruble’s weakness was driven by external factors such as falling oil prices and Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its role in the Ukraine crisis.

In an interview with Rossiya-24 television, she also said the weakening of the ruble was a signal for the economy to adapt to new conditions.

The central bank increased its key lending rate to 17 percent overnight in a move to curb the rouble’s fall. After rising briefly, the ruble fell again to hit a new all-time low against the dollar.