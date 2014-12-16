Russian central bank governor says rouble undervalued: TV

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday the rouble was fundamentally undervalued and that it would take time for the currency to rebalance.

Speaking to state-controlled Rossiya 24 television, Nabiullina also said the central bank was ready to coordinate action with the government to support the rouble.

The central bank raised its key lending rate overnight by 650 basis points to 17 percent - a move that failed to prevent the rouble falling further on Tuesday.