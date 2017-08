Maxim Oreshkin, Russia's newly appointed economy minister, is introduced to staff members of the ministry in Moscow, Russia, December 1, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian ruble is still stronger than its fundamentally justified levels, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.

"The (dollar) exchange rate is below our expectations," TASS agency quoted Oreshkin as saying.

The ruble traded at 58.9 versus the dollar RUB= in early interbank trade on Tuesday.